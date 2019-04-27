Can you taste the MAGIC!

It's your time to shine. Join TimeOut Miami and taste the flavors of Carousel Club. Let your taste buds go wild with tastings from Los Altos Taqueria, Spris Artisan Pizza and Ms.Cheezious. Participants will be able to try a signature dish from each food vendor. If that was not enough... take part in our Magic Hour #HappyHour and enjoy 5 for $15 on select beers. Drink specials, good eats and live music at Aventura & Hallandale Beach's newest open-air special event space- what's more magical than that?

Friday Event Details:

Flavor Tasting Pass (Food Only): includes 3 signature food items, 1 from each of our Gourmet food vendors: Los Altos Taqueria, Spris Artisan Pizza & Mrs. Cheezious!

Flavor Pass (Food + Frozen Cocktail): in addition to the 3 signature food items, you also receive 1 of our specialty frozen cocktails!

Magic Hour, Happy-Hour Special (4 PM - 7 PM): 5 for $15 on select beers

Venue Open from 12:00 PM to 3:00 AM

*Signature dish to be selected by the food vendor soon!

Enjoy cool cocktails, delicious eats, & exciting entertainment from day-to-night!

EATS BY: Los Altos Taqueria, Spris Artisan Pizza, & Ms. Cheezious

DRESS CODE: Proper Dress Attire Required. Venue reserves the right to deny entry at doorman’s discretion.

DOORS: 12:00 PM, EST to 3:00 AM, EST

Carousel Club is a 21+ venue. Children accompanied by parents welcome before 7 PM.

Start your magical journey by finding your way to Carousel Club.

Walk Ups Welcome!