Join us on Saturday, April 8 at Carousel Club as we celebrate a year of memorable events trackside at Gulfstream Park. Free Tito's Cocktail With RSVP 'Til 9 PM!
Join us at Carousel Club as we celebrate a year of memorable events trackside at Gulfstream Park. One year and counting of magic! Expect performances, activations, music, and so much more as we celebrate one spin around the Sun!
Saturday Event Details:
Venue Open from 12:00 PM to 3:00 AM
FREE TITO'S COCKTAIL WITH RSVP. You must RSVP to claim your FREE Tito's Cocktail.
MORE ANNIVERSARY MAGIC TBA!
For Table Reservations Requests, please CLICK HERE
Enjoy cool cocktails, delicious eats, & exciting entertainment from day-to-night!
EATS BY: Los Altos Taqueria, La Traila Texas Craft Barbecue & Spris Artisan Pizza
DRESS CODE: Proper Dress Attire Required. Venue reserves the right to deny entry at doorman’s discretion.
DOORS: 12:00 PM, EST to 3:00 AM, EST
Carousel Club is a 21+ venue. Children accompanied by parents welcome before 7 PM.
Start your magical journey by finding your way to Carousel Club.
Walk Ups Welcome!
LOCATION
Carousel Club | Gulfstream Park
DATE & TIME
Saturday, April 8th at 12 PM - Sunday, April 9th at 3:00 AM