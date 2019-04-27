Join us at Carousel Club as we celebrate a year of memorable events trackside at Gulfstream Park. One year and counting of magic! Expect performances, activations, music, and so much more as we celebrate one spin around the Sun!

Saturday Event Details:

Venue Open from 12:00 PM to 3:00 AM

F﻿REE TITO'S COCKTAIL WITH RSVP. You must RSVP to claim your FREE Tito's Cocktail.

MORE ANNIVERSARY MAGIC TBA!

For Table Reservations Requests, please CLICK HERE

Enjoy cool cocktails, delicious eats, & exciting entertainment from day-to-night!

EATS BY: Los Altos Taqueria, La Traila Texas Craft Barbecue & Spris Artisan Pizza

DRESS CODE: Proper Dress Attire Required. Venue reserves the right to deny entry at doorman’s discretion.

DOORS: 12:00 PM, EST to 3:00 AM, EST

Carousel Club is a 21+ venue. Children accompanied by parents welcome before 7 PM.

Start your magical journey by finding your way to Carousel Club.

Walk Ups Welcome!