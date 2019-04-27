About the Event

DM Star Production invites you to the most extraordinary concert of the decade: the most anticipated band, Carla's Dreams. "Carla's Dreams" is a nonconformist project in our music industry. They conquered with their unique compositions and undeniable originality. Their music crossed borders and oceans, captivating the hearts of "Simple and Easy "turning every listener into "Victim". Each song became the "Heroine" of the music charts, managing to teach us that "minus with minus fac plus", "the law of love is flaw + defect", "but we know who we are and we stay that way." We were born in Moldova, where "after thousands of lost nights in time", "there were those gray sneakers!"

Don't bet on "wired emotions," but let their "needles" get you "tattooed under your skin" and "melt under the fire of Carla's Dreams."

Attention : This event is 21+