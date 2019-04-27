The Sport of Kings Theater offers an intimate concert experience with four levels of seating for 550 guests. Located on the 2nd floor of the Gulfstream Park Clubhouse, Sport of Kings is the perfect venue to see the show up close and personal. View the show in style from the VIP section including cocktail tables, beverages, and food service.

A native New Yorker, professional stand-up comedian, Bobby Collins has worked alongside Chris Rock, Ray Romano, Drew Carey, and others. He has appeared on The Late Show with David Letterman and The Tonight Show with both Jimmy Fallon and Jay Leno.

His CD Out of Bounds earned him a Grammy nomination.