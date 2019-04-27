By clicking “OK”, you consent to our website's use of cookies to provide you with the most relevant experience by remembering your cookie preferences. You automatically accept this and may read our Privacy Policy
Bobby Collins
Friday, November 17
7PM
The Sport of Kings Theater offers an intimate concert experience with four levels of seating for 550 guests. Located on the 2nd floor of the Gulfstream Park Clubhouse, Sport of Kings is the perfect venue to see the show up close and personal. View the show in style from the VIP section including cocktail tables, beverages, and food service.
A native New Yorker, professional stand-up comedian, Bobby Collins has worked alongside Chris Rock, Ray Romano, Drew Carey, and others. He has appeared on The Late Show with David Letterman and The Tonight Show with both Jimmy Fallon and Jay Leno.
His CD Out of Bounds earned him a Grammy nomination.
LOCATION
Sport of Kings Theater | Gulfstream Park
DATE & TIME
