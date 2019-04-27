By clicking “OK”, you consent to our website's use of cookies to provide you with the most relevant experience by remembering your cookie preferences. You automatically accept this and may read our Privacy Policy
An Evening with The Music of Chicago and Earth Wind & Fire
Featuring Bill Champlin, Keith Howland & Jeff Coffey
Friday, September 9
Saturday, September 10
8 PM
The Sport of Kings Theater offers an intimate concert experience with four levels of seating for 550 guests. Located on the 2nd floor of the Gulfstream Park Clubhouse, Sport of Kings is the perfect venue to see the show up close and personal. View the show in style from the VIP section including cocktail tables, beverage and food service.
Show Produced by Seaside Music Management and Gulfstream Park
LOCATION
Sport of Kings Theater
DATE & TIME
