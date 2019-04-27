By clicking “OK”, you consent to our website's use of cookies to provide you with the most relevant experience by remembering your cookie preferences. You automatically accept this and may read our Privacy Policy
Join in on the Triple Crown action on Saturday, June 10 with a full day of live racing and simulcast races from the Belmont Stakes.
Get into a New York State of Mind for the Belmont Stakes. Enjoy a tour of the food and drinks around the city such as street eats, Chinatown, Koreatown, and Little Italy. All paired with New York-inspired cocktails.
$50 Standard Admission - 1pm – 4pm
$75 VIP - 12pm - 4pm (Get a bonus hour of food and tastings, plus priority seating).
Gulfstream Races start at 12:40 PM.
Must be 21+ to attend, tax and fees not included.
LOCATION
Flamingo Room | Gulfstream Park
DATE & TIME
Saturday, June 10
1 - 4 PM