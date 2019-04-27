Book your

event

Spectacular from outside to inside, Gulfstream Park is the perfect place to take your event over the top. Corporate functions shine, celebrations rock the house, and even your most elegant gathering will be truly unforgettable.



From inside to trackside, our spaces set the stage for an inspired daytime or nighttime event. Gulfstream Park venues are already equipped with dynamic lighting, state-of-the-art sound systems and other audio-visual technology.



To some, it’s all about the food. Our culinary team agrees. Enjoy custom catering from across the menu featuring delicacies from around the world, all prepared with fresh ingredients and wow-factor presentation.



Our staff makes the difference. Your Gulfstream Park event planner will guide you in creating the ideal event. Then from set-up to finish, we’ll keep things moving seamlessly. Professional wait staff are elegantly dressed to suit the occasion. The bar staff knows how to mix it up. And relax, our valets will handle the parking.

